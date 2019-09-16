Speech to Text for Impact to Tennessee Plant

there aren't any g-m facilities in alabama.. the closest one to us is in spring hill tennessee.. that's in between huntsville and nashville. of the 48-thousand union members on strike -- 3 thousand are from the spring hill facility. they've left their posts unmanned until g-m and the union can come to an agreement. the last strike in 2007 cost g-m about 300 million dollars per day!