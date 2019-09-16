Speech to Text for United Auto Workers Union on Strike.

monitoring for anyone affected. this morning about 48- thousand general motors workers are on strike after talks between the united auto workers union and g-m broke down. you're taking a live look at pickets lines in langhorne, pennsylvania union members walked out of factories and set up picket lines at 33 plants across the nation as well as 22 parts warehouses at midnight.. both sides are bargaining over a new four-year contract on issues like health care and fair wages. our membership has opted to go on strike this evening butted with this strike is about us, it's about standing up for fair wages, for affordable quality healthcare, for our share of profits and for our job security. the u-a-w, which represents nearly 150 thousand