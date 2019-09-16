Speech to Text for Purdue Pharma Filed For Bankruptcy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning... purdue pharma has filed for bankruptcy. the drug company took that step yesterday as a method for settling litigation with numerous states and governments that say the company fueled the opioid crisis. purdue pharma released a statement saying the "court-supervised process is intended to, among other things, facilitate an orderly and equitable resolution of all claims against purdue." the sackler family, pharma's owner, says they are working toward a "global resolution" for the matter. they've also offered nearly five-billion-dollars and part of future revenue