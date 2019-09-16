Speech to Text for "The Cars" Lead Singer Dead at 75

new this morning ... ric ocasek, lead singer of the new wave band the cars, died sunday in new york city at age 75. the n-y-p-d say they got a call sunday afternoon for an unconscious male at a townhouse. they found ocasek, who was pronounced dead at the scene. there's no word yet on a cause of death. the cars became hugely popular in the late 1970's and 80's. their hits include "my best friend's girl" and "drive." the group split up in the 1980's -- but reunited for a