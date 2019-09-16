Clear

Huntsville Design Week Starts Today

Design week starts today.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 7:53 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 7:53 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

be done by three. starting today -- design week in huntsville kicks off! the six day event runs until saturday. it goes throughout huntsville, decatur, madison and athens. design week unites design professionals like designers ... architects ... and print shops. it also gives the public a chance to talk about design and growth
