Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we start with waay 31's rodneya ross. this morning more deputies will be at a marshall county school... reinforcing safety for students and teachers. the marshall county sheriff's office and the marshall county board of education say they found no reason to cancel classes at douglas school after a threat was posted on social media. out of an abundance of caution, there will will be a strong law enforcement presence at the school today. this morning a teen is behind bars after authorities say he was involved in a labor day weekend shooting... 19- year- old aushad shaw is charged with murder. huntsville police say he shot and killed latryl williams at westlake apartments on sparkman drive. shaw is in the madison county jail. the madison county sheriffs office also wants to warn you about a social securtiy scam targeting people... according to a facebook post ... scammers are making threatening phone calls. they claim they're with the social security administration. the scammers say they have arrest warrants for the people they're calling. the sheriffs office reminds you not