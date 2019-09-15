Speech to Text for THREAT WON'T CANCEL CLASSES AT DOUGLAS SCHOOL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten. a threat to a valley school won't shut down the campus tomorrow. law officers will be out in force ... and say the threat appears baseless. thanks for watching tonight at ten. i'm greg privett. waay 31's alexis scott is live to explain how this all happened ... and what to expect tomorrow. alexis. greg... thats right marshall county sheriffs say classes at douglas school will continue as scheduled after a threat was made stating students should not go to school tomorrow morning. as of this evening marshall county sheriffs and marshall county board of education found no reason to not have class tomorrow. the threat was apparently shared across social media and a joint investigation was started. and out of caution and safety for the students there will be a strong police presence on campus. for now, this information is being investigated by the sheriffs office and the board