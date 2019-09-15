Speech to Text for Alabama A&M Takes Down UNA

lets get the night started with a north albama showdown between una and alabama a&m home game for lions chiristina lopez hands it to terance humphrey for the td. joe gurley punting for the lions, david swen swoops it in bulldog territory.. una on the prowll. lopez taken down by mason ellis lopez to ron thompson.. una up 18-0 at the half. second half all a&m. guntersville native jordan bentley touch down. aqueel glass finds anthony howard td final bulldogs win 31-24. una has been outscored 76-6 in the second half past two weeks. lauren cavasinni was at this north alabama classic.. she joins us now from florence. lynden what a crazy ending to this game. a&m did not look too good in the first half and they come out after halftime a completely different team. they were aggressive and just looked like they were having fun which helped them make that 21 point comeback and ultimately get the the win over una for the first time since 1988 connell maynor sound jordan bentley sound lions head coach chris willis says his team needs to work on coming out after halftime and securing the win chris willis sound una has another week to make the changes they need before heading to jacksonville state to face the gamecocks and the bulldogs will use this 31-24 win as momentum heading into birmingham next week as they face samford. reporting in florence lauren cavasinni waay 31 sports