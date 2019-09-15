Speech to Text for Nichelle Simon Heading to the NWHL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ice hockey isnt a sport people associate with the south, but one huntsville native is making strides to change that. nichelle simon is taking her shot on the ice and heading to the national women's hockey league but her journey to get to this point hasn't been as smooth as ice... nats of claps and cheers nichelle: "it's absolutely a dream come true." nichelle simon has been playing ice hockey since she was 17... nichelle: "i started ice hockey later in life, and i didn't feel like, i don't feel like i've played my best years of hockey yet, and i'm a better hockey player now than i was in college and i'm just not done playing yet." at the beginning of september, nichelle got the chance to turn her dream into reality with a week long tryout with the n-w-h-l's metropolitan riveters. nichelle: "actually after the very first practice that i had, they gave me the heads up that i'd be getting offered a contract." but a year and a half ago, nichelle didn't know if she'd ever get to play hockey again after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. nichelle: "i had a bi-lateral mastectomy in march, a year a half ago in march, and i was going to try for the league that year, but obviously that put a quick stop to that." the next four months would prove to be the toughest challenge as she went through chemotherapy. nichelle: "i mean i struggled to make it up a flight of stairs, i had to stop three times, and that was hard for my boyfriend to watch. i mean i was extremely strong before that. i lift heavy weights and stuff and i'm working out hard and here i am i can barely walk up a set of stairs you know." eric smith: "when she had it, she went through the 'am i going to die?' and i said 'no, you're not going to die. we're going to get through this.' and we did." nichelle and her boyfriend, eric smith, set big goals to help push through chemo... eric: "i kept saying to her, you're going to get through this and play hockey." nichelle: "all i wanted was to get through so i could start working out again, and get strong and healthy as quickly as possible." nichelle might not have been physically ready to be back on the ice after her treatments, but she was mentally ready to start training again. nichelle: "it was slow the first few months. it was a struggle working out. it was hard to lift a five pound weight, let alone anything heavier than that. it was hard to run. it was hard to do everything." now, there's no stopping her from shredding on the ice. "i think girls need to see them playing, no matter what; whether you get paid a lot or a little. getting paid anything to do something you love is an incredible opportunity and i want to be there to be a role model for girls and women who are coming up in the sport and it's a very big honor to be able to do that at the highest level." nichelle told me that no one really knows how strong they are until they are pushed to do something they didn't think they could do. and she's proven anything's possible if you keep believing and working hard towards your goals. now, nichelle has also been a coach at the huntsville iceplex for 12 years and has taught a lot of kids how to play hockey and skate. on saturday, nichelle signed her contract for the riveters at the rink in front of family, friends, and current and former students, and everyone i talked to said nichelle is going to be greatly missed, but they're all looking forward to going up to new jersey to watch play. here's what some of her players had to say about their coach. ian sharpe/nichelle simon's player: "she is not just like 'oh we're going to play around.' she is a hard worker, and she says you have to do that. she does not let you pittle around and she's very tough and strong she really works hard." matthew brown/nichelle simon's player: "you get to see her from like when she coaches you and then when she's actually a professional." nichelle was back in huntsville for just one day and is actually going back to new jersey today to start practicing full time. the riveters first game of the season is coming up quickly at the beginning of october.