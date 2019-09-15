Speech to Text for Decatur Playground Damaged In Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five -- a playground is burned to the ground in decatur... it happened at the vivian turner early learning center some time yesterday. waay 31's alexis scott is working to find out more details about what happened. alexis. greg, if you loom behind me you can see this playground has two different parts... but one is completely burned. i spoke with people who work nearby who told me it was one of the biggest fires they've ever seen. you can tell different parts of this playground were burned to nothing. while other sections are untouched. i called the decatur fire marshall and he is working to find out the cause of this fire. this playground belongs to the vivan turner early learning center... which is a part of the community action partnership. this center is essentially a head start pre-school for those in the area. i also want to note you can see two gates to this specific part of the playground are opened. right now... we dont know who set the fire or what the determination behind it was, but i'll be following this to keep you updated. for now, reporting in decatur, alexis scott, waay-31