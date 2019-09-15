Speech to Text for JACKSON COUNTY MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS WIFE

new details tonight. you're taking a look at newly- released photos of candus bowes just-in to the waay 31 news room. her husband ... jerimiah nix ... is charged with murder after bowes was found dead this weekend. nix is in jail after investigators say he shot and killed his wife. the jackson county sheriff's office says he was fighting with his wife early saturday morning when the shooting happened. he's now in the jackson county jail charged with murder on a 150 thousand dollar bond. good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's alex torres- perez talked with people who knew the victim and are heartbroken about her death. "i was histerical. i fell down to the floor crying." that how shelby mcbride reacted after she found out her friend was dead. i'm tired of losing people. deputies say candus bowes was shot and killed by her husband at a home off poplar street in hollywood. it's a really cruel world we live in and i want things to be better. mcbride says her friend was someone who always knew how to cheer you up and had the best laugh. she says the thing she remembers the most was how great of a mom she was. she was a really good mama. she loved her babies and she worked very hard for them. mcbride says she's praying for bowes family because she knows how important they were to her friend. i'm going to be there for them in any way that i can. ll: no funeral arrangements have been announced at this time. reporting live in jackson co. atp waay 31