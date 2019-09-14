Speech to Text for WWII Veterans Return From Europe

the side of the road. new details tonight. six world war two veterans are back home in the tennessee valley after a nine- day trip to europe. family ... friends ... and supporters made sure they were at huntsville's airport to welcome them back. in europe ... the world war two vets marked the 75th anniversary of the battle of the bulge. the big crowd ... including folks from waay 31's morning team ... celebrated the arrival of the veterans. it's all part of a trip paid for by the forever young senior veterans organization. waay 31's alexis scott got the chance to speak with some of the men who say this was the trip of a lifetime. alexis? greg... these men told me to be back on the ground in belgium, luxembourg, and germany meant the world to them... they were honored with medals and remembered their comrades during this special trip. charles henry, world war ii veteran "beautiful experience. a moving experience. it brings you to tears sometimes," charles henry is 93-years-old. during world war two ... he volunteered to guard prisoners of war... he told me this trip brought him to tears. and getting this honor was something he never thought he'd experience. but also remembers the lives lost during the war. sgt. george mills, world war ii veteran "63 members of my battalion were buried in the graveyard. it kind of swells your heart up a little bit," all six veterans told me they paid their respects in different ways on the trip. some of them even got the chance to see the places where they hid from the enemy many years ago. and lieutenant colonel earl miller told me he had to go to the gravesite himself to say thank you to all the men who died fighting for freedom. lt. col. earl miller, world war ii veteran "i knew one of those crosses at luxemburg was for me because it came that close that we were expendable," the main goal for them was to keep their country free. and they did just that. lt. col. earl miller, world war ii veteran "we were to take out all of gunned placements and we got the job done. hoorah!," organizers of the forever young senior veterans group told me they plan to raise more money for another trip. when i asked some of the men would they do it again... they said as long as they're alive to see it, they'll make the trip! reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott, waay-31 news