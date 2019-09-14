Speech to Text for Man Shoots Cousin In His Front yard

waay 31's alex torres- perez spoke with neighbors about the shooting. ll; this crime scene tape is all that's left behind after a shooting at this home. now, i spoke with a neighbor who knew both the suspect and the victim. he told me he couldn't believe it. "i know these boys." troy babin lives next door to the home where police say a man shot his cousin after a disagreement. "it was shocking because those 2 grew up together. they lived across the street, and were always going back and forth they were good friends. they grew up together." police say the victim went to the home with a baseball bat intending to fight. that's when the suspect took out a gun and shot him. "he should not have gotten shot." police say the victim is expected to be okay. but babin just hopes all the violence stops. "i just pray for these boys, you know. i'm a christian. i'm a very religious guy, and i don't want to see anything happening to nobody." reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news. huntsville police are still working the case. they say they'll have more information