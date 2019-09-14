Speech to Text for Carson's Late Forecast 9/14

britt conway reporting. summer continues to hold tough across north alabama as we move into mid september. outside of a few showers and a rumble or two of thunder across northeast alabama this afternoon, most areas have stayed dry, with cloud cover fr showers this morning giving some of us a brief break in the heat. the heat is back in full force tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s. the same story continues well into the work week, with high staying in the mid 90s all week. the next chance for rain for most locations will be thursday and friday, where an isolated shower or storm will be possible each of those afternoons. although we came well short of the 90 degree mark on saturday here in huntsville, we are still running well above average for the number of 90 degree days for the entire calendar year so far. as of saturday, we have hit 90 degrees on 81 days in 2019 , compared to the average 52 days with highs above 90 through september 14. the 81 days in 2019 is well off the record pace set just three years ago in 2016, which had 94 days with highs of 90 or higher through september 14. there appears to be no end in sight for the summertime heat as long term data continues to forecast above average temperatures here in huntsville for the next 7-10 days. thanks, chris. we'll check back in with you later in the