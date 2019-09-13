Speech to Text for Week four of high school football in North Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

show, friday the 13 edition. more games to get to, lets head to limestone county -moving now to ogle stadium in decatur where the red raiders are hosting cross town rival athens. -athens quarterback jordan scott hands it off to jaelen cates who comes up just shy of the end zone, so they try again. -this time scott to cates again and cates with the hurdle over the defense and he's into the end zone! -golden eagles put six up on the board after not getting the two point conversion.. -decatur with the ball, turner stepp throws this one deep, nice throw, but it's athen tokey porter is in front of the red raiders and intercepts this one, and he takes off! porter brings this one all the way to the house!!!! and with the extra point, the golden eagles take the lead 13-0. athens goes on to win 27-14 -heading out to j-p cain stadium where hartselle hosts muscle shoals. -when we got there, the trojans were already up 14-0 on the tigers in the second quarter. -muscle shoals quarterback logan smothers keeps the ball and he'll take down to the forty before getting out of bounds. -smothers again looks down field and sees an open kolby smith and smith catches that one and takes it into the end zone for another muscle shoals touchdown! trojans lead 21-0. -hartselle quarterback zach gitzen hands it off to brinten barclay who gets through some trojans and takes it about 14 yards for a tigers first down. -later that drive, gitzen fires it and it's tipped by jackson bratton and aiden gay is there to catch that one and consider him gone, because he'll take it all the way to the house and muscle shoals goes into halftime up 28-0. and muscle shoals goes on to win 35 to 14. lauren cavasinni is with logan smothers after this exciting game, lauren how did it feel to be there!! we are now in buck nation as we have the albertville aggies going against the buckhorn bucks and already in the first quarter the bucks shows their elite defense with bucks senior # 32 ian underwood scooping up quarter back ben allen for a buckhorn sack and gets the crowd electrified as the bucks get the ball, running back # 33 rayland woods is stopped just a couple of inches away from the endzone, but you know what they say if at first you dont succeed get right back up and try again and thats what woods did for a bucks touchdown and a 14-0 lead that looked as if the bucks were going to run away with this one but never say never and we see the aggies get dominated by the strong defense of the bucks, yet the aggies drove up the field and it is #16 hayden mann to score the first touchdown of the night for the aggies and are now back in the game with the score 14-7 final score bucks stay strong... beating the aggies 24-7