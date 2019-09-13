Speech to Text for Week Four Friday Night Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high school football. it was a hot one literally everywhere tonight, but we are one week closer to the fall football weather! happy friday the 13th, lets see if any of these games get spooky! this week's game of the week is between grissom and sparkman. sparkman off to a great start this season undefeated, grissom isn't doing too bad either! last season these two teams had a close game.. sparkman winning 17-14.. grissom coming into friday wanting revenge, and to wipe away sparkman's clean record. first quarter the story was alll defense.. grissom d putting a stop to tavion rupert's run. no points for the senators... jakob foss becomes aquainted with sparkmans' defense on this play... the senior trenton harris with the sack! score still knotted at 0. but nicholas sawyer is going to try really hard to get this offense going. he escapes trouble and finds jakavioni dobbs on the sideline first down. senators are moving along. watch the speed on sparkman's jaylen atkinson, he flies through everyone!! touchdown sparkman! at the top of the second quarter... 7--0 lead for the away team. and get in once, do it again.. this time atkinson bulldozes a grissom defender. another touchdown. final and sparkman goes on to win 45 to 6. huntsville high band the jets has the ball...wide receiver chris hope has the ball and goes for the touch down. hope makes another touch down carlos corbin with the panthers has the ball...and he's tackled by the jets. he tries to make another one and it tackled again...the jets defense has been strong all night. huntsville high tries to score...corbin with the ball. but the jets defense stops it. the jets win 49-0 it's homecoming night for the bob jones. with the classes of 2009 and 1999 in the house, would the patriot be able to bring home the win against florence falcons. handoff to falcon's rb javeon griffin...24 yard run falls short of first down-- he'll get it back to punch it in for a touchdown. falcons up 7-0.-- later in 1st quarter...star qb damarcus beckwith calls own number...flies into endzone for touchdown...falcons lead 14-0.--- moving to second quarter...javean griffin once again...glides into the endzone. falcons still on top...21-3. final 55-24!! bob jones still looking for their first win this season. full moon tonight for madison academy's homecoming game. which team would be cursed with a loss? let's go to the highlights. --- 2nd quarter...bronc os's quarterback avery seaton fires a rocket from just outside their endzone...connects with clay pitsinos on the patriot's 40...before kristopher bramlett brings him down. -- couple plays later...broncos' running back joshua malone on his feet into the endzone for touchdown... madison academy goes up 31-6. -- patriots try to get something before the half... fumble scooped up by chuck moore... shoved out of bounds at the 10 yard line. madison academy takes this one 44-16. don't go anywhere, more football and more scores coming at you on the other side of this break, you're watching