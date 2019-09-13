Speech to Text for Week Four Friday Night Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

deshler tigers up 13 to 6 over the central wildcats in the first half. tiger ball- quarterback william pilgrim hands it off to colton patton-- he takes it down the field for a first down before centrals defense catches up with him. same drive- pilgrim hands it off to teondre goodloe and he fights his way through centrals defense getting a touchdown. tigers up 19 to 6. centrals turn- qb payton palmer drops back. he's looking for someone that's open then throws it down the field but deshler's lamelle malone intercepts the ball -- but he got a little hurt while doing it. next play- quarterback william pilgrim runs to the side and finds tigers colton patton open. patton catches the ball and breaks at least two tackles while running it into centrals territory -- but they stop him before he can get the touchdown. and deshler goes on to win 40 to 20. sheffield up 6 to 0 over the hatton hornets in the first half. quarter back khori bowling drops back and makes a pass to bulldogs anthony cherry. he snags it and then dips and dodges passed hatton's defense and runs it to the end zone for a 98 yard touchdown. wow! next play sheffield going for two- bowling holds on to it-- and effortlessly runs to the endzone getting the two point conversion. hatton's turn- qb briley kerby hands it off to brandon reed and he takes it down into bulldog territory, getting a first down before bulldogs defense slings him and the ball out of bounds. next play- kerby hands it off to jaxson mitchell but bulldogs defense takes him down. sheffield takes this one 20-8 -ardmore qb owen doss hands off to connor harbin who tries to run outside the arab defense but is brought down by arabs caleb hetler - doss hands off to luke hogan who makes it down field for a few yards before being taken down by arabs jonah humphreys -arab qb ross reynolds passes to will hudson who runs down field for a first down before getting brought down by ardmore chris allen -reynolds hands off to hayden o'reilly who gets stopped at the line by ardmore chase duskin -reynolds passes don field for it to be picked off by ardmore joseph russell - final 42-14 arab wins. -geraldine qb cody satterfield hands off to erik garcia for a few yards before being brought down by brindley mountains taylor king -next play satterfeild runs it in for a td -brindley mountain qb jaylen anderson hands off to zac king who gets a a few yards before being brought down by a dogpile -jaylen anderson fumbles the snap but recovers and tries to run don feild before being taken down in the backfeild -snap is nearly fumbled again but anderson is able to recover and tries to pass downfeild where its almost picked off by erik garcia -gerldine back in possesion, cody anderson hands off to erik garcia who runs it in and geraldine goes on to win 64 to 6.