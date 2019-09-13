Speech to Text for Son hits parents with car, leaving them injured

new information tonight -- waay 31 is learning the next steps for the limestone county district attorney's office -- after a man is charged with hitting his parents with a car. police say 33-year old - sean travis is charged with two counts of first degree domestic violence assault. he's accused of injuring his mother and his father frank travis, who is athens city councilman. thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman has the night off. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now - at the limestone county sheriff's office - where travis is being held. take pkg: take sot: ronnie gilbert - neighbor "this morning we heard the sirens, the lights and everything and wondered what was going on and uh.... one of my relatives made a 9-1-1 call" ronnie gilbert lives a few houses down from the travis family. he tells me he woke up thursday night to police cars and ambulances flying down edinburgh drive in athens. ronnie gilbert - neighbor "we was praying and hoping that everything would be alright with them and nobody got seriously, seriously hurt but we never knew exactly how bad the situation was" just around midnight, athens police say they found frank travis and his wife sharon injured outside their home. frank has served district 3 on the athens city council since 2016. after an investigation, police concluded this was from a domestic situation with their son, sean, who hit his parents with his car. community members are confused why this happened. take sot: paul johnston - lives in athens "well, i'm wondering what happened, that's the first thing.... what happened?" athens police tell me right now they don't know an exact motive. they tell me both parents were taken to the intensive care unit at huntsville hospital and they were able to talk with police friday morning. their condition is unknown at this time. gilbert says in just hours, the quite neighborhood took a turn. take sot: ronnie gilbert - neighbor "but before, you know it was a low-key neighborhood.... but.... i don't know what happened this time, it just got out of hand" the district attorney said travis will see a judge via video conference within the next 72 hours for these two new charges. he has an arraignment hearing scheduled in october for the public intoxication charge. police say they are still investigating. reporting live in limestone co -- sd -- waay31 news. athens mayor ronnie marks responded to today's events. in a statement -- he said - quote - "we ask the community to please join us at the city in keeping the travis family in our