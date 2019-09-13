Clear

Athens police: City Council member, wife in ICU after son attacks them with car

An Athens city council member and his wife are in intensive care after police say their son, Sean Travis, hit them with a car.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 6:49 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots

we have a breaking news update for you tonight -- an athens city council member and his wife are in intensive care after police say their son -- sean travis -- hit them with a car. i'm dan shaffer -- najahe sherman has the night off. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live in athens with more information. steven...
