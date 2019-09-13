Speech to Text for Marshall County authorities asking for public's help in cold case

this afternoon- the marshall county sheriff's office is working to solve a decades-old murder. a man's mutilated body was found in april 19-97 ... on the bank of a creek in union grove. "i've been in law enforcement for 33 years and 19 years of that has been an investigator here with the sheriff's office and this is the only case i know like this." as waay 31's sydney martin learned .... they not only don't know who did it, they don't even know who the victim is! the sheriff's office said this is a drawing of man seen near cataco creek near the time the body was found. he was driving a truck with a georgia tag...it's