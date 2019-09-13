Speech to Text for LawCall: Football Party Liability

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a show on point we pull some out. we will have email questions tonight. getting us started is michael timberlake from siniard, timberlake & league. good to see you >> michael timberlake: good to be here. >> sharon doviet: lots of parties for football games. what do we need to know if we're hosting or going to a party? >> michael timberlake: it's that time of year, we love to get together for football games and sometimes we have alcoholic beverages. what everybody needs to know about social host liability in terms of providing alcohol at any kind of event is that, you know, social hosts have some limited liability when they just invite people over to their house. the main thing you need to know is you absolutely do not want to ever serve or provide minors with any kind of alcohol while you're knowing there or while you don't know they are there. you need to make sure that minors aren't consuming alcohol at a party. otherwise if they're adults you provide alcohol you need to do so in a reasonable fashion. if somebody is visibly intoxicated, when you don't need to let them drive. you need to just pay careful attention to make sure nobody does anything that is silly or careless after they're at your house. now, bars, restaurants have a totally different liability under the dram shop act they can serve anybody by law that is a minor. they can't serve anybody that is visibly intoxicated and if they do it can give rise to liability. they go out and get in a wreck or hurt somebody as a result of being intoxicated in violation of the law, visible intoxication or by virtue of being a minor, the bar or restaurant is liable for the injuries or the death that can occur. >> sharon doviet: keep it fun. >> michael timberlake: that's right. >> sharon doviet: