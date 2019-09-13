Speech to Text for Huntsville Property Tax Vote Set For Dec. 10

expansions in the coming years.. this morning we know when people in huntsville will go to the polls to re-affirm a property tax for huntsville city schools! city council set that vote for december 10th. voters are asked to reaffirm the 15.5 mils property tax. mayor tommy battle told us back in april its to make three property taxes into one tax. if passed -- taxes would not increase, they would stay the same. this is simply to keep that money going