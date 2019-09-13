Speech to Text for Moran County Arrest After Chase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

scheduled to start in january. new this morning.. deputies in morgan county arrested a man with with burglary warrants! deputies say they tried to pull over ivan santigo because the car he was driving didn't have any plates. that's when they say he led them on a chase in lacey's spring! deputies say he stopped the car and tried to run away but they tasered him. he was arrested on burglary warrants from lawrence county