Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we start with waay 31's rodneya ross. today mayor tommy battle is expected to announce whether or not he will veto a pay raise for himself and city council members. thursday night city council members voted to give mayor battle a 40-thousand- dollar pay raise... they also voted for an 11- thousand dollar pay raise for themselves and a 10- thousand dollar pay raise for the council president. in august the council voted to give just mayor battle a raise but he vetoed it. casey... this morning people who live in the shoals are worried about their drinking water... this comes after three homes under the east lauderdale water authority tested positive for high levels of lead. the company told us the lead is not coming from their water source, but rather from pipe corrosion. the company is now working to adjust chemicals in the water so it will be immune to older pipes. this morning we know 50 new jobs are scheduled to make their way to north alabama! a japanese air conditioning company -- daikin -- is investing almost 200-million dollars to expand its decatur plant. they made the announcement yesterday. the hope is the expansion allows the company to continue meeting demand and the needs of the public! tonight bob jones high school is celebrating homecoming! and the parade will cause some road closures.. hughes road at portal lane and eastview drive starting at 5:50. the parade starts at 6. state environmentalis ts said the fish kill in jackson county was a natural event. the dead fish were reported in late august on crow creek. the state said there was a major algae bloom -- which lowered the oxygen levels of the creek. most of the fish have moved out -- but tests taken yesterday show the oxygen levels are still low. they said the levels will stay that way until the area gets a lot