Speech to Text for City Council Approves Pay Raise

every year. huntsville city council is once again pushing for a pay raise -- this time for themselves and the mayor. and today we're expected to hear from mayor tommy battle about whether or not he will veto a pay raise. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at city council with what we can expect. just last month city council voted to give mayor battle a 32 percent pay raise -- but he vetoed it. now city council has voted again 4 to 1 to not only give mayor battle a raise -- but to give themselves a raise as well. and if mayor battle vetoes the pay increase this time -- that would mean the council wouldn't get a raise either. take a look at these numbers... this is what city council is proposing for the pay raise... mayor battle would see his pay go from 136-thousand dollars to 176-thousand dollars -- that's a 40-thousand dollar difference.. and for council they could go from 33-thousand dollars to 44-thousand dollars...while council president devyn keith would get a 10-thousand dollar raise going from 39-thousand to 49- thousand. when they voted on this thursday night -- four council members voted yes -- while jennie robinson voted no. we asked council member will culver to justify this pay increase for council members -- especially because taxpayer money will be used to pay their salaries...here's what he had to say... people who may be interested in this office, it may be their only source of income, so we don't want people to run for this office for that reason, but if they do run, we don't want them to be punished by such a limited amount of resources today we're expected to hear whether or not mayor battle will veto this measure... but even if he does -- city council says they can override his veto because they have the majority vote. reporting live in hsv, rr waay 31 news.