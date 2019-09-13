Speech to Text for Lead In Water System

this morning people who live in the shoals are concerned about their drinking water... after three homes tested positive for elevated levels of lead. this morning waay 31's casey albritton is live with what the company is doing now. casey? right now the east lauderdale water authority is educating people about lead in water... and they are working with environmental management to fix these issues. the company says flushing your pipes could help... all you have to do is let cold water run until you feel a temperature change. the east lauderdale water authority supplies water to about 3,000 customers in greenhill, rogersville, and lexington. the state says it sampled water from about 20 homes in the area. three of those tests came showed elevated levels of lead. the state tested it again, and only one home still had the high levels. east lauderdale water authority general manager, ronnie woodard, told us lead levels were not detected in their water source, but became elevated after going through pipes with lead solder-- which means the water could be causing corrosion in the pipes. woodward says this can happen in homes built in the 80's the company says they are now working on a plan to adjust chemicals in the water- so then it will be immune to older pipes. but people in the area are still worried-- even though i'm actually on florence's water i took precautions as well. i alerted our parents immediately and i've purchased bottled water for the kids to drink the alabama department of public health told us if parents are worried about lead exposure they should consult with a doctor. to test your water, all you have to do is buy a kit online live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.