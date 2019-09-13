Speech to Text for Veterans Receive Emotional Thank You

her up. all week long we've been following the forever young senior veterans on facebook as they retrace their steps 75 years after the battle of the buldge.. marie where are our vets now? pat -- their last facebook post showed they were in germany.. this update was an emotional one... they took a tour through the dachau concentration camp.. one of the vets -- jim feezel who we talked about earlier this week -- helped liberate that camp. the facebook post said said they were amazed to see how many young europeans touring the camp and that leaders are doing a great job teaching the history to make sure nothing like this ever happens again. the europeans even came up and thanked the veterans. one man was weeping as he took pictures with the veterans. the facebook post said they yelled "our liberators" when they saw the american veterans. we also learned when out veterans will be landing at huntsville international airport! they will come back tomorrow at 4:20 p-m.