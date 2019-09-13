Speech to Text for Teen Charged In Officer Death

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

information this morning on a teen accused of hitting and killing a nashville police officer. a judge ruled jayona brown will not be released on bond. she is facing several charges -- including vehicular homicide -- after a crash that killed officer john anderson. a toxicology report showed brown had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash. according to our nashville affiliate who was in the court room -- her passenger testified brown told her she smoked weed before she picked