University taking steps to fight sexual assault

of december. new information tongiht -- we're getting details about steps - oakwood university - is taking in light of sexual assault allegations. about a week ago -- a social media campaign got attention when students accused the university of not taking the allegations seriously. waay 31's shosh bedrosian tried to get more answers. dan, today oakwood university released a newsletter that talked about the steps they are taking since those allegations. and while the university has acted quickly with students, they didn't want to answer any of my questions today. the newsletter oakwood university contains a list of things president pollard says he's done since the allegations surfaced. president pollard, "i have directed our leadership to actively embrace this 'me too' moment at oakwood university" and "we will lean in and become a stronger and healthier university by seizing this unique moment" pollard said they've also held small group discussions with students, on how they can make campus safer. last week he directed administrators to re-evaluate campus safety policies. i wanted to get more information on how specific departments are looking into changing the way they process reports of sexual assault, and if any reports have been made against students, faculty or staff. i called the public safety office and when i asked how students report a sexual assault on campus', i was hung up on. i called back twice and my call was not answered. then i called campus police chief harris. i left a message. i still haven't heard back from the message i left last week. i then reached out to the title nine office to hear how they plan on responding to sexual assault reports in the future, and left a voicemail as well. huntsville police confirm they had reports of two off-campus assaults involving oakwood students. on thursday the department told me those cases are now closed. shosh on cam: today the universtiy told me it wasn't commenting... but the president may talk at a future date. in huntsvile, shosh bedrosian--waay 31 news. today's newsletter said 15 seventh day adventist clergy had joined in the discussions ... and they invited students to attend this sabbath to talk