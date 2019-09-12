Speech to Text for Fyffe putting up great numbers

48-zip. more football friday, lauren cavasinni, is keeping up with the reigning 2a state champs the fyffe red devils, who have video game numbers. ll: fyffe is prepping for a tough match up tomorrow night against collinsville. the panthers are undefeated this season averaging 48 points per game, but the defending 2a state champs haven't allowed a single point so far this year. the red devils have only lost one game in their last 40 under head coach paul benefield. now, during the last 40 games, fyffe has scored 40 or more points 14 times with eight shutouts on defense and they've held opponents to one touchdown or less in 12 games. during this decade, the red devils are 106-7 overall record and have outscored opponents 4,712 points to 1,211. ll: we'll see if the reigning state champs can keep their no points allowed streak going tomorrow night against collinsville, kickoff is at 7. reporting for waay 31 sports, i'm lauren cavasinni.