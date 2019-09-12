Speech to Text for Columbia takes tough loss to Cullman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thursday night action... cullman at columbia, now the eagles havent won a game since 2015.... -columbia cheerleaders -cullman cheerleaders -cullman wasting no time in this game, in the first quarter, cullman's max dulin on the keeper, and gets 6. -then after the touchdown, bearcats brody adams kicks off and three columbia players can't seem to come up with the ball and cullman gets another chance for points. -bearcats quarterback max dueland hands it off to jayden sullins who makes his way through the eagles and into the end zone...score cullman 21 columbia 0. -eagles quarterback hunter marshall gets the snap and throws it deep...and it's intercepted by cullman's dustin speake. -so bearcats with another chance to score and jaylen hughey here with the ball makes his way down the field, at the 30, now 20, and hughey brings it all the way home to make the score 28-0 cullman. final