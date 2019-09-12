Speech to Text for Pay raise approved for city council and mayor

new information tonight -- the huntsville city council approved a pay raise across the board for all council members, and the mayor! thank you for joining us i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman has the night off. remember, in august mayor tommy battle vetoed receiving a pay raise of 32 percent. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside city hall now with what happens next! just over an hour an hour ago, the city council voted 4 to 1 in favor of a pay raise that would go into effect in november 2020. council woman jennie robinson was the only "no." but, there is a chance this pay raise doesn't go through. some numbers here... the mayor's pay would increase from 136 thousand dollars to 176 thousand. city council members pay will go from 33 thousand dollars to 44 thousand. council president devyn keith, who has been advocating for this pay raise, will go up from 39 thousand dollars to 49 thousand. i asked district 5 council member will culver to justify the pay raise which is taxpayers money. "people who may be interested in this office, it may be their only source of income, so we dont want people to run for this office for that reason, but if they do run, we dont want them to be punished by such a limited amount of resources" mayor battle tells me he could still veto this raise, and it would nulify the raise for all council members! but culver says even if battle veto's the raise, if the vote holds 4 to 1 again, the raise stands. mayor battle says he should have a decision tomorrow! live in hsv -- sd --