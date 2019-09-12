Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Space industry leaders discuss workforce needs leading up to Artemis 2024 goal

dozens of aerospace experts are in the rocket city this week, for the wernher von braun memorial symposium. in tonight's "skilled to work" ... will robinson-smith shows us how they play a role in the manufacturing industry. it is a high priority topic for the symposium. i talked with some of them about what challenges they see now and where things need to go moving forward with the countdown on to meet the 2024 deadline of the first artemis mission to the moon, leaders in the space industry are focusing on getting the workforce to reach that goal. jennifer boland- masterson travelled from the michoud assembly facility in new orleans. she says a challenge for her facility is changing the mindset around this work. in the past, you would hear manufacturing technician and they think, oh, it's a button pusher. the machine opens up, you take parts out, you throw some stuff in and the machine does its thing. well, this is very highly skilled, very detail-oriented process to build the sls rocket and we need to have folks that can do that kind of work and get people excited about it. she was one of several panelists who agreed more needs to be done to inspire young people into the workforce. the hardware sells itself, but understanding what you would do with that hardware as a technician. so i think it's getting those high school students into the factory to see. panel moderator john vickers says the additive manufacturing programs at jemison and grissom high schools are key examples of how public-private partnerships can help. those students will amaze you. they're doing work that is far above what would be the norm for me when i was in high school or probably around the rest of the country. that's an excellent example of what's probably going beyond what's happening in the rest of the country. someone asked the panel about bringing more minorities into the picture. uah professor emeritus phillip farrington says the best way to start is by going directly to them. helping them see and having that vision and expanding their view of the world and the possibilities are out there will help provide those opportunities. and following presidential adviser ivanka trump's visit this week, vickers says there is a national spotlight on how apprenticeships can help in the u.s., like they have in europe. i think apprenticeship programs, like what was announced here yesterday, they'll certainly help automotive, but there's a lot of crossover with the technology with what's going on in automotive, what's going on in aerospace, what's going on in other industry sectors as well. vickers tells me next week he will be traveling to nasa headquarters to discuss in-space manufacturing opportunities, both to benefit nasa as well as other