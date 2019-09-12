Speech to Text for 09/12/19 Late Weather

together again. chief meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. more isolated showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast once again for your friday as the summertime pattern continues. coverage of showers and thunderstorms friday afternoon will be similar to today, with heavy rain and perhaps a strong wind gust with any stronger storms. severe weather is not anticipated friday. some high school football games could also experience lightning delays friday night, but most games will start on time without issues. shower and thunderstorm coverage will increase once again for the weekend, with more scattered storms both saturday and sunday afternoons. storm chances continue into the forecast next week with daily chances for isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms each day. all eyes then shift to another tropical system that is currently taking form in the caribbean. the system will take on of two tracks: either up the southeastern coast similar to hurricane dorian or across the florida peninsula briefly back into the gulf of mexico ultimately being a widespread rain maker for the gulf states. the exact track and strength of this system will change in the coming days. stay tuned for updates. thanks, kate. we'll check back in with you later in the show.