Speech to Text for Josh Pearson gets big award

com. this austin grad, has been doing good works in jacksonville for awhile, today josh pearson was surprised with the all state american football coaches association good works team award, while doing his good work!! which is visiting with kids at elementary schools. peasron spends time every week, playing with students, reading to them, and just making friends with the young ones in jacksonville!! he visits the schools so regularly, teachers in the community have his phone number and know they can contact him when they need additional help. look how much fun he has! this is amazing. the good works team honor adds to a list of honors for the all-american receiver that led all of division i in touchdown receptions in 2018. pearson says he wants to be more than a football player. the allstate a-f-c-a good works team will be invited to the the allstate a-f-c-a good works team will be invited to the 2020 allstate sugar bowl and will join tim tebow and allstate volunteers to give back to new orleans through a special community service project. allstate will recognize the team during the halftime show. you can vote for josh to be team captain by votiong online. i'll link the website to waay tv dot com. deadline to vote is novebmer 22, the captain will be honored at the 2019 home depot college football awards!! ad-lib sports cross