Speech to Text for Women Honoring Women: Alicia Ryan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the women honoring women event. waay 31 anchor najahe sherman sat down with one of the five honorees, alicia ryan. ryan is the ceo of the l-sinc corporation and is committed to enabling smart people to launch great technologies. najahe learned more about her journey to where she is to today. alicia ryan is the ceo of lsinc corporation. she graduated from george mason with a degree in industrial organizational psychology and received her master's in organizational leadership with a specialization in servant leadership and systems thinking. she told me her mother was her first mentor, and helped guide her on her career path. 21:52:01:29 - at that time in my life i wanted to focus more on counseling and non-profits and she told me i would make a much better leader if i understood how to do it in business and then focused on giving back when i could. which is what i have balanced my whole life to be. ryan's first job was as a defense contractor in the washington d.c. area where she spent about 20 years, mostly as a consultant and strategist. 21:56:38:00 - as i started through my career when i was 30, i was promoted to director of one of defense companies. i was the only woman leader and i was the youngest director. i can still remember my colleagues making fun of me swearing there was a man behind the curtain. ryan was quickly moving up the corporate latter in her filed. her path would soon change. 22:01:56:16- i ended up one day and realizing that my nanny had pictures of both of my small children all over the walls. and i looked at a couple of them and i didn't know them. and she started telling me all about them and i said that is it. i walked upstairs and told my husband that i was done and i left a very lucrative career to move to huntsville. ryan and her family moved to huntsville and started lsinc about 12 years ago out of their home. 22:04:55:25- i started with two other people as an independent consulting group, we sold so much with that with in six months we had a 500-thousand dollar backlog which meant we needed to incorporate. so we incorporated five people in my house and my kids. now she employees about 100 people in this 53-thousand square foot facility in research park. 22:11:41:20 - from our traditional roots we do have government systems support that we provide on the arsenal which i am very proud of. we also provide product development across defense and aerospace. we launched and created some pretty sophisticated industrial automated machines for large commercial clients. 22:12:06:07- one of the machines we made that is pretty incredible was able to print on this. as well as the bat that you see behind you, so actually being able to print anything on an object. ryan told me she didn't get to where she is today alone. she had great mentors along the way. 21:59:32:27 - some of the people in my circle have made huge differences in my life. i learned to surround myself with people who are smarter than me. especially in areas that i'm not comfortable with. ryan also gives backing working on a number of non-profits and making sure the next generation has great opportunities. her family has also grown. ryan and her husband adopted two children. she is also part of the team that will launch and open the alabama school for cyber technology and engineering. we thank alicia ryan for her investment in our community and her contributions to change the lives of others. najahe sherman waay 31 news. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the wedc foundation and the woman honoring women event. it's thursday, september 19th at the von braun center at 5:30 p.m. waay 31 anchor najahe sherman will emcee of the event. money raised will go to scholarships and educational workshops for college women. for more information about the organization go to our website waaytv.com and click