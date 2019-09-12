Clear

Elevated Levels Of Lead In Water

Breken Terry questions Lauderdale County water company after three homes have tested positive for elevated levels of lead.

from the east lauderdale water authority. three homes have tested positive for elevated levels of lead. that may not sound like a lot ... but we wanted to know if the problem could be more widespread ... and what it will take to fix the problem. waay31's breken terry took her questions straight to the water company. breken?
