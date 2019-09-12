Speech to Text for Drinking water notice issued for part of Lauderdale County after elevated levels of lead found

a warning this afternoon about possible lead contamination in the water. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman is off. right now - some 3-thousand customers of east lauderdale water authority are getting notices after three homes had elevated levels. it impacts the communities of greenhill, rogersville, and lexington. waay31's breken terry spent all day learning more about why some homes may have lead in the water, and others don't. breken? lead can leach into your water through your pipes. many homes use copper pipes that are connected using lead solder. the lead solder can contaminate household water. congress banned all lead pipes and lead solder in 1986. ten years later - congress required plumbing fittings and fixtures to be lead-free. since lead is odorless and has no taste - the only way you will know if you have lead in your home's tap water is to have it tested. your water company might do it for free - or you can pick up a kit at any home improvement store. lead poisoning can pose serious dangers -- especially for children. it can lead to learning disabilities, behavioral problems, seizures -- and even death! the effects are irreversible. it's also hard to detect... there are no obvious symptoms -- and it frequently goes unrecognized. the alabama "childhood lead poisoning prevention program" recommends you have your child tested for lead levels