News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Dr. Katie Fritz
Dr. Katie Fritz is a Star dancing for HEALS.
Posted: Sep 12, 2019 2:18 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 2:18 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan
Huntsville
Clear
72°
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
72°
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
72°
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Decatur
72°
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
72°
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Madison police: Multiple reports of burglars kicking in doors, stealing
Morgan County Fair canceled, businesses will miss out on revenue
Guns, hundreds of Xanax pills, heroin found in Huntsville bust
Norovirus spreading on the University of Alabama in Huntsville campus
Huntsville men charged with distributing fentanyl that led to 2017 Madison County death
Drinking water notice issued for part of Lauderdale County after elevated levels of lead found
Huntsville police: Alcohol likely a factor in Winchester Road crash
More cases of norovirus confirmed at the University of Alabama in Huntsville
Semi-trailer truck catches fire at Highway 72, Shields Road in Huntsville
Huntsville leader finds even greater business success after renewing focus on family, helping others
Community Events