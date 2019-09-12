Speech to Text for Harvest Moon Tomorrow Night.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a rocky surface. tomorrow is friday the 13th and a full moon! and since it is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox -- or the beginning of fall -- it is known as the harvest moon. it gets its name because it provides extra light in the evenings, extending harvesting time for farmers. the best time to get a peek of the moon is at 12:30 a.m. saturday. the last time a harvest moon fell on a