Harvest Moon Tomorrow Night.

Harvest Moon Will Light Up Friday the 13th Sky

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 9:05 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 9:05 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

a rocky surface. tomorrow is friday the 13th and a full moon! and since it is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox -- or the beginning of fall -- it is known as the harvest moon. it gets its name because it provides extra light in the evenings, extending harvesting time for farmers. the best time to get a peek of the moon is at 12:30 a.m. saturday. the last time a harvest moon fell on a
