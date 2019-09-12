Speech to Text for Soldiers Coming Home Today

happening today-- about 130 reserve soldiers are coming back home from the middle east... the 375th engineer company deployed back in november of 2018... and the last time the company deployed was in 2009. this morning waay 31's casey albritton is live at the huntsville international airport with details on their return. casey? airport officials tell me the soldier's plane will be landing on one of their runways... but they will be exiting the plane here at signature flight support. i'm told this will be a very quick welcome home celebration. lieutenant matthew denison says the soldiers left almost a year ago... and they were sent to the middle east to do engineering-related jobs..... such as plumbing, electrical work, and construction. denison says they were helping improve infrastructure in other countries. he says for many of these soldiers, this was their first time being deployed.... so they aren't used to being away from their families for so long. denison told me the return celebration will be very short... there will be military leaders to shake their hands and welcome them home. denison told me in a statement: "the goal is to expedite the process and get through the meet and greet and get back to their families as quickly as possible." denison told me the soldiers will be returning home on two different planes that will land this afternoon... he says the soldiers have been preparing to come home for a while now.... and they are excited to be back with their families. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31