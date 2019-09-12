Speech to Text for Dems Debate Tonight On ABC

happening today -- for the first time the top 10 democratic candidates will be facing off on the same stage on the same night.. former vice president joe biden will take center stage -- but right at his side will be senator elizabeth warren -- because she's been gaining in the polls.. they will take the stage tonight in houston at 7 p- m.. it is hosted by a-b-c which means you can watch it right here