Speech to Text for New Futures Telethon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all week long we've been following our american heroes on facebook as they retrace their steps in europe 75 years after the battle of the bulge... marie -- where are our veterans now? pat -- the latest update shows the group is in luxembourg.. the group of veterans were honored at the luxembourg american cemetery.. the u-s ambassador to luxembourg was there to honor the veterans.. each of the men even got a special coin that shows the american flag and the flag of luxembourg.. then each veteran placed a flower on the grave of a fallen soldier..