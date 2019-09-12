Speech to Text for Music Audit At Council Meeting

road. tonight, huntsvillecity council members will discuss the future of the city's music scene. the city spent about 150 thousand dollars on a music study... looking for ways to improve the area's music culture. waay31's casey albritton joins us live now with more on the findings. casey huntsville could set the bar across the country when it comes to ehancing the music scene. pat...marie... the audit will be accepted today... and then huntsville could have the first music advisory board in the country... working right out of this building. i spoke to council member frances akridge about the audit... here's what she had to say: "music can be a therapy in simply the way it brings neighborhoods together and keeps people from being isolated. it can help with a community-wide anxiety. we also want people spending money here instead of nashville, so there's a business impact as well." akridge says if the city decides to create an advisory board, she doesn't want the members to be appointed by the mayor... instead she thinks each council person should suggest someone from the community. people can also apply for the positions. the advisory board members would then implement the study's recommendation s. akridge says going forward she would like to see a mobile stage travel to different areas of town... so then bands can play for neighborhoods. i also spoke to mark torstenson who is on the board of arts council. he hopes the improved music culture will bring more people to north alabama. we've got some incredible performers in this area. i mean it's really unprecedented for a community this size to have the quality of musicians and other artists in this community. i hope it brings more attention to them and we can get a better audience. applications for the music advisory board are now open... and the city says you must have prior experience in the music industry. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.