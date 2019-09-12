Speech to Text for Ana Franklin Case Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details this morning.. an appeals court judge rejected a former north alabama sheriff's arguments against a lawsuit filed against her. the ruling denied immunity for former morgan county sheriff ana franklin. the judge wrote in court documents immunity in this case quote "would effectively immunize any conduct when the sheriff flashed his or her badge." former morgan county jail warden leon bradley filed the suit in 2018. he claims his rights were violated when franklin fired him for leaking information to a whistle-blower website. bradley was eventually charged with a misdemeanor count of government records