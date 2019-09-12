Speech to Text for Thursday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. winchester road is now open after a serious crash closed all lanes early this morning. the road was closed between blue spring and sandia roads. two vehicles were involved in the crash including a pick up truck pulling a small trailer. one person was taken to huntsville hospital with serious injuries. this morning we know thousands of people -- and dollars -- won't be coming to morgan county for the 70th annual fair.. it was canceled. the grounds where the fair was held for the past several decades was sold in january.. the new owner and the tennessee valley exposition board couldn't come to a rental agreement.. they tried to find a new location for the fair -- but couldn't find one in time. this morning -- police are trying to determine what was inside a suspicious package found behind a building in research park. huntsville police and huntsville fire and rescue's hazmat team spent about three hours working to determine if the suspicious package was in fact a threat. they cleared the scene after using hazmat and bomb squad technology. casey. an appeals court judge rejected a former north alabama sheriff's arguments against a lawsuit filed against her.. the ruling denied former sheriff ana franklin immunity in the lawsuit filed against her by former morgan county jail warden leon bradley... the judge wrote in court documents immunity in this case "would effectively immunize any conduct when the sheriff flashed his or her badge" you're taking a live look at the new futures telethon! you can do your part to help people who are homeless today! your donations allow the group to continue to help the homeless by offering housing and life skills classes. they're also the only organization that keeps families together while they get back on their feet. if you want to donate -- just call the number on your screen beginning