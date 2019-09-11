Clear

Special moment Saturday in South Carolina

The Gamecocks and Tide fans will honor Tyler Hilinski.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

word if he will see time saturday. alabama and south caroline will be enemies on the field saturday, but the fans will come together to honor the former washington state qb, tyler hilinski, who took his life last year. tyler's brother, ryan, is the new starting qb for the gamecocks. a south carolina cheerleader wanted to honor tyler saturday, so fans are asked to stand during the first play of the third quarter, and hold up the number three, the number tyler wore. again, every fan in the stands is encouraged to do this!!! ryan threw up the number three during last week's game... he's now the starting qb for south carolina, after opelika native, jake bentley, got hurt, and is out
