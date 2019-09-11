Speech to Text for Morgan County missing out on fair and dollars

impacted. new information tonight -- thousands of people - and dollars - will not be coming to morgan county this month because the 70th annual fair was cancelled. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live from the fairgrounds after finding out the fair is a no-go this year. the morgan county fairgrounds here was home to the fair for decades! but in january it was sold for 1.4 million dollars and a new location couldn't be found in time. now... thousands of people won't be coming to spend their money here. take sot: beth isbell - grew up going to morgan county fair "makes me sad in a way cause i have good memories as a child... those are probably the best memories of my life going to the fair and eating cotton candy, candy apples and stuff" beth isbell is the general manager of a carpet and flooring company in decatur. half a mile down the road from the store is the morgan county fairgrounds, where as a kid, she made great memories. isbell even started taking her son, hoping to share a piece of her childhood. take sot: beth isbell - grew up going to morgan county fair "now you don't have something to look forward to for your kids, now, having that taken away, my son... that really hurts me for my son" on wednesday, morgan county commissioner ray long confirmed the morgan county fair will not happen this year. i called modern midways, the fair attraction supplier, and they confirmed the same thing. isbell says the fair had a positive economic impact on the area. take sot: beth isbell - grew up going to morgan county fair "they see all these stores and their like, i didn't even know this place existed over here" modern midways tells me approximately 30 thousand people attended the 10-day event in 2017 and 2018. isbell says it didn't just bring exposure to businesses... it gave people a chance to experience the city of decatur. take sot: beth isbell - grew up going to morgan county fair " you know all the areas around us come to the fair, so we get newcomers and sometimes they like what they see and then they move" in august, the new owner of the morgan county fairground could not come to a rental agreement with the tennessee valley exposition board to host the fair. the board was in charge of finding a new location, considering locations in trinity, falkville, and hartselle. but with the fair supposed to start september 19, it was too late. now, isbell hopes the fair will return next year. take sot: beth isbell - grew up going to morgan county fair "got me away from everything i was going through i guess in life and every year i would look forward to going to it, and it brought happiness to me" modern midways tells me they will go from redstone arsenal to montgomery and then georgia... instead of coming to decatur. in decatur -- sd -- waay31 news.