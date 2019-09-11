Speech to Text for Road work underway after damaging storms

the scene. the strong popup storms over the past couple of days caused quite a bit of damage around madison county. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live on oakwood avenue where repair work finished within the past 30 minutes. will. this is just one of many spots around the county hit by these storms. residents around madison county have been dealing with power outage issues for two days now. it's the result of strong storms that knocked down power lines and trees. in west huntsville, 12 units at the garden place apartments were condemned by the city after a tree crashed into them on tuesday. everybody was going crazy trying to figure out what were going to do, how we're going to get everybody out, make sure valuables isn't all broken. stephanie lives right across from where the tree fell. she hopes repairs can be made soon because she says not everyone has a long term solution. they're not able to get homes as fast as the rest of us, you know? so they're just trying to figure out what's their next move. how are they going to move, what are they going to do. she said the red cross stepped in to help residents find temporary shelter for now. as for this repair work, crews tell me they should have this road open back up by reporting on oakwood, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.