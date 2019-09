Speech to Text for Road Closed Due To Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now we want to show you some of the other impacts from today's storms. waay 31's lynden blake joins us live from university drive -- where a portion of the road is closed due to flooding. lynden? in case of severe weather and road closures -- head to waay t-v dot com.